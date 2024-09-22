Lammy on Ukraine’s permission to launch Storm Shadow on Russia: Delicate negotiations with White House are underway

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that delicate negotiations are underway with the White House to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia, arguing that it is time for "courage and boldness".

This was written by The Guardian, Voice of America reports, Censor.NET informs.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Lammy said that the difficulties and challenges of the war in Ukraine would become "deeper and more severe", especially in late 2025-2026 and beyond.

"So it's a critical time for courage and bravery, patience and fortitude on the part of the allies who support Ukraine," the diplomat said.

According to him, Ukraine and its Western allies are discussing "what else might be needed" to help Kyiv on the battlefield, in addition to providing capabilities to hold the front line.

At the same time, Lammy noted that he could not comment on "operational details" as this could only help Russian dictator Putin.

"But there is a real-time discussion among allies about how we can support Ukraine as winter approaches," the British minister said.

The British official's statement came a little more than a week after Lammy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited US President Joe Biden at the White House. One of the topics of conversation between Biden and Starmer was Ukraine's request to allow long-range strikes by Western weapons against military targets in Russia.