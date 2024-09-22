In morning, occupiers attacked Pavlohrad, and during day they attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: Infrastructure damaged

During the day on 22 September, Russian troops shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular, Pavlohrad and Nikopol district were hit.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in Pavlohrad in the morning. There were no casualties.



In addition, during the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Myrovka, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery.

Read more: Two people injured in Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs

No people were injured.



However, the attacks caused a fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. Infrastructure was damaged.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, in total, Russian troops carried out almost two and a half dozen attacks on the territory of the Nikopol district during the day.

It is noted that in other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling.