Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 64,3750 people (+1330 per day), 8,784 tanks, 18,414 artillery systems, 17,252 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 643,750 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.09.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 643 750 (+1330) people,
- tanks ‒ 8784 (+16) units,
- armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17252 (+30) units,
- artillery systems – 18414 (+81) units,
- MLRS – 1197 (+2) units,
- air defence systems ‒ 949 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 15699 (+71),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2595 (+0),
- ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 25102 (+79) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3145 (+1)
