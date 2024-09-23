Almost 184 thousand Ukrainians have already been involved in Army of Restoration project
As of September 23, 2024, 183,695 Ukrainians have already joined the "Army of Restoration".
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Employment Service.
Thus, as of September 23, 2024, the State Employment Service issued 183,695 referrals for community service, most of them in the Kharkiv region (28,851 referrals).
The regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved include Donetsk (21,902), Chernihiv (20,177), Kyiv (20,107), and Poltava (19,254) regions.
As noted, a total of 19 regions have joined the Recovery Army project.
It is reported that UAH 1 billion 480 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Recovery Army project.
Types of work within the "Army of Restoration" project
- Assistance to the victims of hostilities;
- construction of protective structures;
- Ensuring the operation of the points of invincibility;
- unloading, packaging and delivery of humanitarian aid;
- Providing social services to citizens in places of IDP concentration;
- restoration of residential buildings and premises;
- performing auxiliary work for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- rubble removal.
