On the evening of September 23, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Explosion in Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier he warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region.

