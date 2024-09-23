Russian Sarmat intercontinental missile explodes during test: new satellite images. PHOTO

New satellite images from Maxar have been posted on social media, showing Russia's failed test of a Sarmat intercontinental missile in Plesetsk, Russia.

the images were posted by OSINT analyst George Barros on the social network X.

According to him, a large crater measuring approximately 62 metres wide, as well as extensive damage on and around the launch pad at the site of the launch shaft, indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after ignition or launch.





On 22 September, a Sarmat intercontinental missile exploded at the Plesetsk cosmodrome during a Russian test. This was reported by the OSINT project MeNMyRC, which released satellite images.

The MeNMyRC made its conclusions based on satellite images showing a large crater in Plesetsk, as well as data from US reconnaissance aircraft.

The fire was detected by NOAA-20 and SUOMI NPP satellites in the area of the landfill, the expert said.

An American Boeing RC-135S Cobra Ball reconnaissance aircraft took off from a US base in Alaska to observe the Sarmat test, MeNMyRC reports, citing FlightRadar24 data. However, it did not record the launch, the publication said.





"Sarmat is a Russian strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Russians claim that its characteristics make it capable of overcoming all modern missile defence systems and it is considered to have the world's longest range.

According to official Russian data, the Sarmat missile has a range of more than 11,000 kilometres and can carry a warhead weighing 100 tonnes.