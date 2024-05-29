In Ukraine, robotic equipment for rescue from battlefield was tested. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Strategic Industries conducted demonstration tests of robotic equipment designed for medical evacuation from the battlefield.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

Nine products from seven Ukrainian manufacturers took part in the demonstration tests, including automotive equipment and ground robotic platforms.

The event was aimed at drawing attention to the topic of medical evacuation in the war zone and encouraging partner countries to enter into direct contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers as part of the ZBROYARI project: Manufacturing Freedom project.

"Currently, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Strategic Industries are focused on developing systems that can replace humans at the front. Funds from partner countries are raised for the purchase of robotic systems through the ZBROYARI project: Manufacturing Freedom project, which aims to raise $10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons in 2024," the statement said.









