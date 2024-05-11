Defense Forces tested new "Makhno" multifunctional ground drones. PHOTOS

The 108th Tank Brigade tested Makhno ground drones. They have six modifications.

This was reported by the Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, there are currently six modifications of drones: mine-clearing, demining, logistics (for the delivery of food, water, ammunition, wood, etc.), evacuation, and assault.

"All our drones have the same name - Makhno. In honor of the legendary Nestor Makhno, who, together with his comrades, fought the Bolsheviks in these parts," said the officer with the combat nickname "Diskus".

According to him, the design, welding, electronics, and the necessary programming were all done by our soldiers.





"They also invested the lion's share of the necessary funds. At the same time, volunteers, individual families, and some companies have joined this work, for which we are undoubtedly sincerely grateful," said Discus.

He noted that in today's combat environment, these devices are of great importance, as they help to protect the lives of servicemen and at the same time successfully perform combat missions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces added that the drone tests were successful, so in the near future, ground drones will be tested in combat.

