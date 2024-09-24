ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB eliminate assault group of seven occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade eliminated an assault group of seven occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used one artillery shot and one drone drop to stop the enemy's assault.

"Pokrovske direction. The enemy assault infantry moves into the area of accumulation with the aim of further assaulting the positions of the Defence Forces. As a result of artillery fire, the entire enemy assault group is destroyed. The enemy's attempts to send reinforcements were stopped by the accurate work of the 2nd Brigade UAV operators," the soldiers said in a commentary to the video with the battle fragments.

