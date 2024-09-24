Swiss Parliament recognizes Holodomor as act of genocide

The Swiss Parliament has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

In the adopted statement, the lower house of parliament - the National Council of Switzerland - recognizes systematic actions aimed at mass and deliberate killing by starvation with the intention of destroying a national, ethnic, racial or religious group as an act of genocide.

The statement was approved by 123 votes, with 58 deputies against and 7 abstentions.

According to the text, four million Ukrainians, about two million Kazakhs and hundreds of thousands of Russians died during the famine in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933.

"The National Council recognizes as an act of genocide clearly systematic actions that lead to massive and deliberate starvation and are committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group as such in whole or in part," the document says.

We remind you that the Holodomor was recognized as genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of about three dozen countries, as well as by the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.