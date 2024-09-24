Cadet at military academy in St. Petersburg killed girl because he mistook her for Ukrainian spy when he saw her hearing aid

A cadet at a military academy in St. Petersburg killed a girl who was hard of hearing. He mistook her for a Ukrainian spy when he saw her hearing aid.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Nikolai Tikhonov, a 28-year-old military academy cadet, met the girl in a St. Petersburg club. They danced and drank alcohol together, and then went to the man's house.

At some point, Tikhonov noticed an object on the woman that made noises and rustles. He thought it was a recording device. The cadet recalled that the woman had asked him about his service and studies at the academy. The cadet decided that she was a Ukrainian spy working for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Tikhonov, according to the investigation, began beating the woman, after which he called 112 and stated that he had invited a girl home, but she "turned out to be not a girl, but a Khokhol and it is not clear who". He allegedly said that he wanted to kill her and then hung up. The woman died from her injuries.

According to the Russian media, the girl had hearing problems, and the object the cadet mistook for a recording device turned out to be a hearing aid. According to preliminary data, Tikhonov himself was drunk at the time of the beating.