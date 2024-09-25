Ukraine can launch counteroffensive in 2025 if it focuses on mobilization and West provides more weapons - WP

With greater support from the West, a focus on mobilization, expansion of the defense industry and the construction of fortifications, Ukraine will not only be able to continue to hold its position, but will also have the opportunity to create conditions for counteroffensives in 2025.

This is stated in the material of The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

"We have difficult months ahead of us, while Ukraine tries with all its might to hold its front lines and restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. The West must show that it will not waver in its support. The Ukrainians, who bear the brunt of this terrible conflict, certainly do not hesitate," noted WP columnist and senior fellow at the Council on International Relations Max Booth.

According to him, Ukraine is forced to deal with a possible reduction in foreign support against the background of changing fortunes at the front.

"In April, it took Congress months to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. That money will run out before the end of the year, and there's no guarantee Congress will approve another big package. Ukraine could be in a particularly dire position if it wins former President Donald Trump, in his only debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, rejected a call to declare his support for Ukraine's victory in the war," he added.

The article states that President Joe Biden should give permission for the use of Western weapons to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

