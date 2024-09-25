Kastus Kalinowski Regiment is recognized as "terrorist organization" in Belarus

The Kastus Kalinowski Regiment with all its structures has been recognised as a 'terrorist organisation' in Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, citing Euroradio, the Supreme Court made the decision at the request of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office claims that the regiment's members are allegedly involved in the preparation and organisation of terrorist attacks in Belarus.

It is noted that Lukashenka's regime had previously defined Kalinowski's regiment as an "extremist formation".

Read more: Lukashenko meets with DNR leader Pushilin: Belarus is ready to cooperate with Ukraine on same basis

What is this regiment?

The Kastus Kalinowski Regiment (Belarusian: По́лк іменія Кastusya Каліноўскага (until 21 May 2022 - battalion) is a military formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, established in March 2022 to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. It consists of Belarusian volunteers.

Kastus Kalinowski is a national hero of Belarus and one of the leaders of the January Uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians against the Russian Empire in 1863.

The soldiers took part in the liberation of the Kherson region, the defence of Sievierodonetsk, battles in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and the battle for Bakhmut. The regiment is currently operating in the east.