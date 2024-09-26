Night attack by "Shaheds": residential building is on fire in Kyiv, cars are damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 September, a fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv as a result of the fall of Russian "Shahed" wreckage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"Previously, a gas pipe was depressurised as a result of an air attack by Russian drones. Kyivgaz is urgently heading to the scene. Reconnaissance is underway," the statement said.

Later it became known that about 20 cars were damaged in the Russian attack. The debris fell on the territory of the kindergarten.

"Preliminarily, there is a child who was injured. He was hospitalised with numerous cut wounds," Popko said.

Later, the KCMA denied the information about the injured child, noting that he was not injured as a result of the UAV attack.

