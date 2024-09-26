Russians attacked energy system of Ukraine: blackouts in 11 regions

Over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and military operations, there were power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the Ministry of Energy.

In the Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as a result of a UAV attack on the territory of substations, equipment was damaged and a fire broke out, which led to a blackout of household consumers. At present, work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the attack, and the power supply has been partially restored.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the hostilities, 2,400 consumers remained without voltage, and in the morning they were partially restored. As a result of the shelling of the territory of the substation, there was a fire, while the overhead line was turned off. Consumers were not cut off. The fire has been extinguished.

As a result of the enemy shelling last day, 6,400 subscribers were cut off in 15 settlements of the Donetsk region. Energy companies restored electricity supply to 2.8 thousand subscribers in 5 settlements. In the morning, 127 settlements - 83.6 thousand subscribers - remain without electricity.

5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and 17,500 subscribers of Mykolaiv region were also cut off as a result of hostilities.

More than 13,000 subscribers in 118 settlements of the Sumy region and 46,600 consumers in 99 settlements of the Kharkiv region are without electricity due to shelling.

More than 10,000 subscribers are without electricity in Kherson. In total, more than 25,000 subscribers in 45 settlements remain without electricity in the Kherson region.

Due to technological reasons, 572 consumers in one settlement of the Chernihiv region are without voltage. As a result of the hostilities, 1.9 thousand consumers in 31 settlements remain without electricity.

In the Odesa region, during the air alarm, the overhead line was turned off, while substations and household consumers were de-energized, and one of the facilities reduced the load. The power has been restored.

