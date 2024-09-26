Zelenskyy arrives at Capitol
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Capitol in Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
President Zelensky was met by Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Later in Washington, the President of Ukraine will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password