Zelenskyy arrives at Capitol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the Capitol in Washington to meet with U.S. lawmakers.

President Zelensky was met by Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Later in Washington, the President of Ukraine will meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.