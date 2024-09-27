Ukraine returns 9 more children and 20-year-old man from Russian occupation. PHOTOS

The return of 9 children and a 20-year-old man with his brother took place as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the age of the returned children is from 13 to 17 years. Some of them have disabilities and serious illnesses.

Who was returned

"Today we have already met children who were separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front line and the occupiers. The returned Ukrainians are from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, some of the returned children were in the Oleshky orphanage. Subsequently, they were taken by the occupation authorities to Skadovsk and Russia," the statement said.

Lubinets noted that the children were reunited with their families through the mediation of the State of Qatar

"One of the boys, who returned to his native land today, lost his father, who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Some of the children will finally hug their relatives, who are serving faithfully in various Ukrainian structures, after a long time. Some of them returned to their grandparents, because they can give them a happy childhood in their native land," the ombudsman said.











Not only adults, but also children themselves, who dreamed of going to their mothers and fathers in their native land, have contacted our Office for assistance in reunion. So welcome home!

Lubinets also thanked the government agencies involved for their excellent cooperation, which brought a good result. And the BGV Foundation for providing the necessary assistance.

"I emphasize once again that Ukraine is ready for everyone to return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And law enforcement officers will record all crimes committed by Russians that our children witnessed or became victims of," the ombudsman added.





What to do if a child goes missing in the occupied territory

‼️ If your child has disappeared and you, as his or her legal representative, do not know his or her whereabouts, be sure to inform the National Police of Ukraine by calling 102. If you are convinced that your child has been deported to the Russian Federation or is in the TOT, you should notify us, the Ombudsman's Office, in addition to the police.