Shell hit Humvee, in which was editor of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

During the assault on Russian positions near Avdiivka, a shell hit a car carrying Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

Yuriy Butusov himself told about this and published a video from the cameras that were on the journalist, the car and the drones, Censor.NET reports.

"The assault on 26 September 2023 was one of the hardest days of the war for me. On that day, as part of the assault group of the 59th Infantry Brigade, I took part in the attack on Russian positions south of Avdiivka.

During the assault, through artillery fire, an enemy shell hit our vehicle, my comrade-in-arms was killed next to me, and three other soldiers were wounded.

This video is dedicated to the memory of the Ukrainian hero who gave his life in this battle," Butusov said.