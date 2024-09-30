Ukraine’s General Staff: 80 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Lyman direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements of the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Stukalivka, Bobylivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka, Novodmitrivka, Malushyne, Svoboda, Obody, Brusky, Velyka Pysarivka were affected by the fire of cannon artillery, and MLRS.

The aggressor also carried out air strikes in the areas of Studenok, Kucherivka and Budivelne, using seven KABs. The Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to available information, nine strikes with twelve guided aerial bombs have been carried out on its territory so far.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Burhuvatka, Staritsa, and Vovchansk seven times, two of the clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, and Vyshneve, and two more engagements are ongoing near Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and in Serebrianskyi forestry. Ten combat engagements have ended so far, and four are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the area of Serebryanske forestry, dropping more than 60 unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy conducted two offensives in the Siversk direction near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, and Ukrainian defenders repelled both attacks. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Siversk, using six air bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, made two assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar. One battle is over, the other is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, ten hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The aggressor launched an air strike on Kostiantynivka, using three aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novotoretske, Sukha Balka, Mykolayivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled seven enemy attacks, with six more engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhivka direction, the occupiers conducted eight unsuccessful attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka, and launched an air strike in the Shevchenko area using four KABs.

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Zolota Nyva. The occupiers carried out air strikes near Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka, and Bohoiavlenka, dropping a total of 21 bombs.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. A total of 10 multiple rocket launchers and 7 aerial bombs were used in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Piatikhatki, and Veselianka.

No enemy attacks were recorded in the Huliaipillia and Prydniprovskyi directions at the moment.