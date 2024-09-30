Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. One person was killed and another wounded. PHOTO

On Monday, 30 September, the occupiers attacked Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

The victim sustained a shrapnel wound to his left shin. The man was hospitalised, his condition is moderate.

It is also reported that two apartment buildings were damaged by the enemy attack.

