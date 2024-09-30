ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11202 visitors online
News Photo War
748 0

Russians shelled Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. One person was killed and another wounded. PHOTO

On Monday, 30 September, the occupiers attacked Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

The victim sustained a shrapnel wound to his left shin. The man was hospitalised, his condition is moderate.

Окупанти вдарили по Мирнограду

It is also reported that two apartment buildings were damaged by the enemy attack.

Read more: Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine - Szijjarto

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Donetska region (3762) Myrnohrad (45)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 