Hungary calls for immediate peace in Ukraine - Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country supports an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Szijjarto wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Hungary is among the world's majority in calling for immediate peace in Ukraine. We were able to confirm this repeatedly during the UN General Assembly last week," the Hungarian minister said.

Szijjarto noted that Hungary seeks "good neighbourly relations" with Ukraine, but also quoted a Hungarian proverb that "there are two sides to justice".

See more: Negotiations between Sybiha and Szijjarto begin in Budapest. PHOTO

The Hungarian foreign minister reminded that Sibiga's visit was the first visit of a Ukrainian foreign minister to Budapest in four and a half years.

On 30 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha arrived in Hungary on a working visit.

In Budapest , Sybiha began one-on-one talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

Szijjártó said that Hungary was joining the platform of China and Brazil.