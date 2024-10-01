Emergency may arise in Ukrainian energy sector, people will leave - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has suggested that in a few weeks Ukraine's energy sector could face an emergency due to Russian shelling.

He wrote about this in his blog, Censor.NET reports.

Borrell noted that the Russian Federation is attacking Ukraine's energy system to leave Ukrainians without electricity, water, and heating.

"Now Ukrainians are facing a power shortage of 8 to 12 hours a day, and, according to the UN, they may face up to 20 hours of power outages in the coming winter," he said.

The EU High Representative added that Russia has damaged 68 percent of Ukraine's energy capacity, with about 10-11 GW of electricity production capacity remaining.

"In a few weeks, an emergency situation may arise in Ukraine, which will lead to even more Ukrainians being forced to leave their homes and country," Borrell said.

In addition, Russian missile attacks on power substations could lead to the shutdown of nuclear power plants, which could lead to a nuclear disaster.

"We have promised to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and the energy front will be key this winter," the EU official concluded.