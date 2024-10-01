Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency signs memorandum with Italian Defense Industry Agency

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Defense Industry Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Italy (AID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Defense Procurement.

The memorandum is intended to increase the level of bilateral logistical cooperation in the defense sector of Ukraine and Italy, to strengthen the development of the national defense industry. In particular, the areas of cooperation include assistance in the conclusion and implementation of long-term contracts for the purchase of weapons.

"Strengthening cooperation with international partners in the defense sector is one of our priorities. And I am confident that cooperation with the Italian Defense Industry Agency will strengthen Ukraine's defense potential and help to conclude new contracts with arms manufacturers to meet the operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Republic of Italy is one of the most active providers of security assistance to Ukraine. Eight packages of security assistance to Ukraine have already been approved, totaling more than EUR 2.5 billion. They are now being implemented.

"The Memorandum signed between our agency and the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is the first step in building long-term and fruitful cooperation for the benefit of our countries," said Fiammetta Salmoni, Director of the Italian Defense Industry Agency.

The signing of the Memorandum is an important continuation of cooperation against the backdrop of an active dialogue between Ukraine and Italy. It should be noted that the Defense Procurement Agency has already signed memorandums with procurement agencies of Denmark (DALO), Norway (NDMA), Sweden (FMV) and Estonia (ECDI). Such agreements provide for enhanced cooperation and exchange of experience in defense procurement.

