During September, Russians shelled Kharkiv 53 times, - Terekhov

In September, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv with various weapons 53 times, injuring 188 people, including 19 children.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"We have summarized the following sad statistics for the past month: Kharkiv was under fire 53 times. This is the largest number of attacks since the beginning of 2023. 188 people were injured, including 19 children," Terekhov said.

Read more: Russians are increasingly shelling Kharkiv with KABs and FABs, - Terekhov

He noted that each shelling is an additional burden for the utility companies, which are preparing for the heating season and are forced to revise their plans.

"It would be a lie to say that this is not the case. We have to call off people to eliminate the consequences. In addition, utility systems are damaged and houses are broken. This affects preparations for the heating season. But utility companies are working almost around the clock, we are preparing very seriously," said Terekhov.

Read more: Fire breaks out in Kharkiv’s Saltivka: Fire has been contained

Earlier, Terekhov reported that Russian invaders are increasingly shelling the city of Kharkiv with guided and high-explosive bombs. He noted that FABs and GABs reach the city very quickly. Kharkiv residents have 3-5 minutes to take shelter.