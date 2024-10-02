Ukraine evacuates families of Polish diplomats from Lebanon - Polish Foreign Ministry

Ukraine evacuated families of Polish diplomats from Lebanon. The Polish side "very highly" appreciates cooperation with Ukraine in this context.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski in a commentary to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on board the Ukrainian evacuation plane from Lebanon, which landed in Rzeszow on 1 October in the evening, there were families of Polish diplomats and people with health problems.

According to Wronski, it is about a dozen people.

Read more: DIU and MFA of Ukraine returned 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainian citizens

The Polish diplomat noted that the families of Polish diplomats returned to Poland on the plane in question due to the reduction in the staff of the embassy in Lebanon due to the political situation, as well as several people who left for humanitarian reasons due to poor health.

The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that the Polish side "very highly" appreciates cooperation with Ukraine in this context. He also expressed the view that cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in this area would continue.

"If our plane flies there, we will pick up some Ukrainian citizens. This is the cooperation of partners who periodically organise such charter flights to Beirut," Vronsky said.

As a reminder, on 1 October 2024, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully carried out another operation to evacuate citizens in Lebanon.