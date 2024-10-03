Public statements by People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla, who was elected to parliament from the Servant of the People party, led to the loss of Vuhledar, the deaths of military personnel, and the disruption of diplomatic missions. Law enforcement agencies must stop Bezuhla.

People's Deputy Serhii Taruta wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"In a situation like the one with the 72nd Brigade, which is currently holding Vuhledar, we are talking about the loss of human lives and key positions around the city. The fighters had to go public, because the planned rotation, which Bezuhla not only made public for the enemy, but also called "the withdrawal of the brigade from Vuhledar," led to the fact that in less than a day the Russians sent all available forces to this area. The rotation was disrupted, and the defenses were lost. Bezuhla is silent, obviously, because the purpose of publicity has been achieved - the enemy is advancing," said Serhii Taruta.

The People's Deputy also reminds that Bezuhla collects information with personal data of soldiers and sensitive issues for them. Earlier, she publicly reported on the location of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and other senior military leaders. She "slandered" the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatolii Barhylevych, etc.

He explained the damage caused by Bezuhla's discrediting statements about the leadership of the Armed Forces.

"Now that President Zelenskyy is doing the impossible in the United States to maintain bicameral support for Ukraine. What is Bezuhla doing?

She is writing in English to a Western audience: why should the Americans continue to help us?" - the People's Deputy is outraged.

The People's Deputy believes that law enforcement agencies should stop Bezuhla.

"Do not believe in talk of 'fighting for justice'. Mariana Bezuhla has all the tools - parliamentary and legal - to fight for justice in the legal field. And what is Mariana doing? She leaks information about the location and movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy directly on her social media pages and hinders the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How many soldiers will have to die, how much territory will have to be lost, how many diplomatic missions will have to be thwarted before she is stopped by law enforcement? It will not stop on its own," summarized Serhii Taruta.