Russian troops advance in Toretsk, near Tsukuryne and Katerynivka - DeepState. MAP

Analysts of the DeepState project have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of enemy troops in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

"The enemy has advanced near Tsukuryne, Katerynivka, Kolesnykivka and Toretsk," DeepState writes.

Карта просування росіян на Донеччині

Карта просування росіян на Донеччині

