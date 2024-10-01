Ukrainian Toretsk, engulfed in smoke and flames, destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO from drone

A drone operator from the separate assault brigade of the National Police "Lut" filmed the extent of the destruction of the Ukrainian city of Toretsk by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording, which was posted on social media, shows destroyed residential areas, burning high-rise buildings and the sounds of shots and explosions.

"This is how the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast looks like now. Ruins of buildings, burnt trees, streets, playgrounds and squares wiped out. "Russkiy Mir calls it 'liberation'," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

