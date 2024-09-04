RMA: 1.7 thousand civilians remain in Toretsk, enemy SRGs try to enter city

Enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups are trying to enter Toretsk, Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy them and drive them out of the city. There are 1.7 thousand civilians left in Toretsk, but it is extremely difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to them.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's subversive and reconnaissance groups are entering the city of Toretsk, but our Defense Forces are destroying them and driving them out of the city," the official said.

According to him, there are currently 1,700 civilians left in the city. It is already very difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to them, as the invaders are shooting at all access roads.

"It is very difficult to bring in humanitarian aid because the enemy is shooting at all access roads not only with cannon artillery but also with drones," Filashkin said.

Earlier it was reported that 26 thousand people, including 1,076 children, are still remaining in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

