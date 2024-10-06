ENG
Soldiers of 79th Brigade destroy 2 Russian tanks and 6 armored vehicles with Russian infantry in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th separate air assault brigade of the Tauride Brigade stop a Russian mechanised assault in the Kurakhove direction.

During the battle, the fighters destroyed 2 Russian tanks and 6 armoured vehicles with infantry. One more was damaged, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy's losses in manpower are as follows: 20 - "200", 25 - "300".

