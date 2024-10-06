Fighters of 63rd SMB repulsed enemy assault and destroyed IFV, APC, and tank shed of occupiers. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled the enemy assault: our defenders eliminated the Russian invaders and burned the occupiers' equipment.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our soldiers was published on the social network.

"The morning attack of the Katsap convoy consisting of two APCs, two IFVs, and two shed tanks ended in the traditional 'success'," the soldiers said.

