Soldiers of 60th SMB observe detonation of tank’s ammunition from drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian tank with a kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian drone operators was published on the social network.

Also see: The occupier got stuck in a window, but a kamikaze drone of the 100th Brigade pushed the invader through. VIDEO

