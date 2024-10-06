Soldiers of 60th SMB observe detonation of tank’s ammunition from drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian tank with a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian drone operators was published on the social network.
