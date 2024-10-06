Occupier was stuck in window, but kamikaze drone of 100th SMB fighters "pushed" invader. VIDEO
In the Toretsk sector, soldiers of the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a Russian invader who tried to break through a window with a kamikaze drone.
The video was published on the telegram channel of the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, Censor.NET reports.
