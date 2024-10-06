ENG
Enemy IFV in Kursk region is on fire from well-targeted ammunition drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 41st separate mechanised brigade in Kursk region are successfully destroying enemy armoured vehicles and Russian invaders. The soldiers destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle with accurate ammunition drops.

The video was posted on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch: SBU Special Forces destroy two Russian Buk SAMs, 10 tanks and 33 armoured personnel carriers.

