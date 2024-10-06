Chief of Polish General Staff Kukula: everything indicates that we are generation that will stand up in arms to defend country

Poland needs a much larger army to defend itself in the event of a possible war.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wieslaw Kukula, in a speech at the Military Academy of the Land Forces in Wroclaw, Reuters quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

"Everything indicates that we are a generation that will stand up in arms to defend our country. And neither I nor any of you intend to lose this war," the senior military officer said.

Kukula said that Poland needs to create armed forces that are prepared for combat.

"We will win, we will come back and continue to build Poland, but we need to do something. We have to create armed forces that are ready for such actions," said the head of the Polish General Staff.

At the same time, the general believes that the ageing population and the demographic crisis will reduce the rate of recruitment.

Kukula also said that Poland should introduce a universal service model, which means compulsory military training and service.

"The enemy's potential is so great that we have to create a much larger army, which means we also have to implement the universal service model," the general added.

Earlier, Die Welt wrote that NATO intends to create 49 new large units, which will have about 5,000 troops each, due to the possible threat from Russia.