Over 1,100 combat engagements in frontline over week, most of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Last week, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk sectors. 1109 combat engagements were recorded along the entire frontline.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by General Staff spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon.

During the week, the enemy launched 13 missile strikes (16 rockets), 530 air strikes (931 KABs), and made almost 31,000 artillery attacks (more than 900 from multiple launch rocket systems). There were no clashes at the Huliaipillia and Prydniprovia directions.

Hostilities in the east

In the eastern sector, most of the enemy's attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk sectors over the past week.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russians conducted 31 attacks, in particular, in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Starytsia. The defense forces steadfastly held their positions.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted attacks mainly near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove, Novoselivka, Kucherivka, Tabaivka, Vyshneve, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Kruhliakivka - 131 attacks were made there.

In the Lyman sector, Russians conducted 105 attacks. The Russians concentrated in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Novosadove, Torske, Zarichne, Dibrova, Terny and in the area of Serebryanskyi forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops prevented 20 assault attacks, in particular in the areas of Vyimka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 56 attacks, most of them near Kalynivka, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy had intensified and made 103 attacks, in particular in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, Dachne, Deliivka, and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the defenders repelled 200 attacks by the occupiers. The Russians attacked, in particular, near Yelyzavetivka, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Hirnyk, and Promen. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was in the area of Mykolaivka and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 185 attacks. Clashes took place in the area of Tsukuryne, Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and other localities.

In the Vremivsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 39 attacks. After Vuhledar, the enemy's main attacks are aimed at Bohoyavlenka, and they are also storming in the direction of Zolota Nyva, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

Situation in the south and in the Kursk region

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times, including near Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaki.

The Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. The Russians are destroying their own settlements: they have dropped up to 150 KABs there.

