Polish farmers announce blocking of "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint

On October 8, Polish farmers are preparing to block the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint.

This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET informs.

The Polish side said that local farmers had announced a possible protest action in the form of blocking the movement of trucks in front of the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint from October 8 to December 31, 2024.

As of now, vehicle registration is carried out as usual.

In case of a strike or changes in the situation, they will inform additionally.

