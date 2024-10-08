Polish farmers announce blocking of "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint
On October 8, Polish farmers are preparing to block the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint.
This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET informs.
The Polish side said that local farmers had announced a possible protest action in the form of blocking the movement of trucks in front of the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint from October 8 to December 31, 2024.
As of now, vehicle registration is carried out as usual.
In case of a strike or changes in the situation, they will inform additionally.
