During a special operation conducted by the SSU jointly with foreign partners and the State Border Guard Service, the SSU detained Dmytro Chystilin, a Kremlin ideologue of Russia's armed aggression.

As noted, the detainee is an assistant to ex-advisor to dictator Vladimir Putin, Sergei Glazyev, one of the main "moderators" of the seizure of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the developer of the "Information Warfare Strategy", which justified Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thus, in 2016-2024, Chystilin prepared a number of "analytical materials" for the Kremlin in which he supported Russia's armed aggression and the "integration" of the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine into Russia.

While assisting Russian special services, the offender became the author of numerous publications aimed at conducting information sabotage against Ukraine.

According to the SSU, Chystilin also took an active part in promoting the Kremlin's interests outside Russia. Among other things, he organised interference in electoral processes in Eastern and Central Europe in favour of Moscow. Acting allegedly on behalf of the Ukrainian public, the defendant participated in so-called "round tables" in European countries. During such events, he spread Kremlin narratives, hoping to reduce support for Ukraine from Western partners.

After Chystilin's participation in one of these "forums", he was reportedly detained in cooperation with law enforcement officers of the Republic of Moldova when he tried to return to Moscow through the territory of third countries.

It is also noted that Chystilin left Ukraine before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, but is now in custody and has been suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SSU added that it is currently documenting the facts of his assistance to Russian military intelligence, in particular in creating mechanisms to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia. Chystilin faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.