Stoltenberg to become new head of Munich Security Conference

Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will become the new chairman of the Munich Security Conference.

This was announced by the press service of the conference, Censor.NET reports.

From February 2025, Stoltenberg will succeed Christoph Goisgen, who has held the post since 2022.

"I have dedicated my entire political career to peacekeeping. It will be an honour for me to chair the Munich Security Conference and contribute to its mission of peace through dialogue. There are few international platforms in the world as important as the Munich Security Conference for conflict prevention, dialogue and international cooperation," Stoltenberg said.

As reported earlier, on 1 October, Mark Rutte officially becomes the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities.