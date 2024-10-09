NATO is returning to its original role of deterring threats from East, - Finnish President Stubb

In today's environment, NATO is returning to its primary task of deterring and defending against threats from the East, primarily from Russia. It was for this purpose that the Alliance was created.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this in Brussels during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I am convinced that we are now witnessing the formation of NATO 3.0. We are returning to the original deterrence role that NATO was meant to play as a powerful military alliance when the threat came from the East, mainly from Russia. We have a common understanding within the alliance of the security challenges, and it is very important that we are now working in both directions - deterrence and defence," he said.

According to Stubb, Finland is actively involved in solidarity activities and in improving the command structures of the Alliance. In particular, together with the United States and northern allies, the country will be part of NATO's Joint Command in Norfolk, creating a powerful ground component within its own armed forces. In addition, together with Sweden, Finland is working on the creation of a forward land grouping to strengthen NATO's northern flank.

"Thanks to the power of our military, we will be a provider, not a consumer, of security, and we see that many allies are very eager to help us in this," the Finnish President concluded.