Zelenskyy, Rutte, and Starmer discussed authorization to strike Russia with Western weapons: Position has not changed. VIDEO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the issue of authorization for strikes on Russian territory with Western weapons.

According to Rutte, he had a conversation with Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Starmer, but the position on the issue of long-range strikes with Western weapons on military targets deep in Russia's territory has not changed.

"Of course, we talked about it: in Kyiv last week, we talked about it today, but the final decision depends on each individual ally," the NATO Secretary General explained.

"It is up to the allies to decide how to use the weapons that they supply to Ukraine. From a legal point of view, it is possible. Because from the point of view of the law, Ukraine has the right to use weapons against targets in Russia if they pose a threat to it. But in the end, it all depends on the individual decision of each ally," Rutte added.

