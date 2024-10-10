Zelenskyy and Starmer were discussing "Victory Plan" all morning

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he had been discussing the "Victory Plan" with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the morning.

This was written by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

The Head of State and the British Prime Minister met at Downing Street. Starmer also hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Greeting Rutte, Starmer said that he and Zelenskyy "spent the whole morning discussing the "Victory Plan".

Rutte said that "it is about Ukraine, but also about protecting the West and how we stay safe".

Earlier, Reuters reported that Zelenskyy would arrive on a visit to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Later, it became known that Starmer and Zelenskyy had met in London.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its War "Victory Plan" to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the "Victory Plan" was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

On 8 September, Zelenskyy said he had discussed "certain details of the Ukraine's "Victory Plan" with a US congressional delegation and planned to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

The president later said that the Ukraine's Victory Plan would be presented in the US and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's Victory Plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The victory plan includes an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment by the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On 26 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives to present the key points of the "Victory Plan".

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the "Victory Plan" would be presented to citizens, but that some of its points would be closed.

