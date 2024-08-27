Zelenskyy: Operation in Kursk region is one of points of Ukraine’s plan to win war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation is not related to any of the points of the Peace Formula. Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

The head of state said this at a press conference at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Kursk is included in our plan for the victory of Ukraine... One of the directions, part of which has already been done, is the Kursk region. The second direction is Ukraine's strategic place in the world's security infrastructure. The third is a powerful package to force Russia to end the war through diplomatic means. The fourth is economic," he said.

The President noted that the plan has already been prepared.

According to him, he plans to present the plan to end the war to US President Joe Biden in September, as the success of this plan "depends on him".

"They will give us what is in this plan or not. Will we be free to use what is in this plan or not," Zelenskyy explained.

He also plans to present it to US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.