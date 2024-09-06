We didn’t discuss victory plan with Zelenskyy - Austin

During a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties did not discuss a plan to win the war.

This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I had a chance to spend some time with President Zelenskyy, and you will recall that President Zelensky outlined his goals and objectives during his opening remarks. But as far as a plan for victory...we did not discuss that," Austin said.

At the same time, the Pentagon chief expressed confidence that this victory plan "President Zelenskyy intends to present to President Biden and other leaders at the first opportunity."

Austin reiterated that "in terms of whether victory is attainable, this war could end very quickly if Putin decides to withdraw his troops from the places he has taken in Ukraine."

"It could end very quickly if Putin just makes the simple and correct decision to undo what he has done. As for an absolute victory, it really depends on how you define it. Ukraine is focused on defending its sovereign territory," he added.

Austin reiterated that partners, including the United States, will continue to do everything possible to help Ukraine.

"You know what Russia's goals and objectives are - we know from the very beginning that it wanted to annex Ukraine because it doesn't believe that Ukraine is a bona fide country. I think ultimately this conflict will be resolved at the negotiating table, but it's hard to predict when that moment will come. So we will continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position it can be in when and if that day comes in the future," the Pentagon chief said.

