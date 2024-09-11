Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s victory plan will be presented in US and at second Peace Summit

Ukraine's victory plan will be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit to force Russia to end the war diplomatically.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"About the negotiation plan. I will be consistent. I will first discuss it with President Biden. Because it (the plan - ed.) depends largely on the support of the United States and other partners. But I think everyone understands that there is a scope of influence and a scope of assistance. And so there are no unnecessary words here. I think it is clear why I will do it in this order," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that, in his opinion, the plan would include psychological and political measures, as well as "weapons of various kinds" that could influence Russia's decision to end the war.

"This plan had to be presented at the Second Peace Summit in order to force Russia to end the war diplomatically. If our partners support it, it will make it easier for Ukraine to force an end to the war," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, answering a question about the information about alleged cooperation with Qatar and Turkey in negotiations with Russia, the President of Ukraine noted that "someone must have the authority to talk to the Russians. I personally did not give anyone such authority".