Zelenskyy plans to hold talks with leaders of Britain, France, Italy and Germany in next 24 hours

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to meet with the leaders of four partner countries - the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany - in the next 24 hours

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"During the day, I will start negotiations with key partners on whom our strengthening, the military component of our strengthening, depends. During the day, I will meet separately, in each country, with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany," Zelenskyy said at a briefing after the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik.

