New record for average daily losses of Russians in Ukraine set in September - British intelligence

In September 2024, the average daily losses of the Russian occupation army amounted to 1271 people (killed and wounded). This is a new record since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the daily review of British intelligence.

The previous record was set in May 2024, when Russia's average daily losses were 1,262 (killed and wounded). In total, Russia has probably lost more than 648,000 military personnel during the entire full-scale war.

"The increase in the level of losses is almost certainly due to the expansion of the combat zone in Kharkiv and Kursk regions. military operations, as well as the increase in the intensity of hostilities along the front line.

Watch more: Kamikaze drones destroyed four enemy UAVs: two "Supercams", "Zala" and "Orlan". VIDEO

"Russian troops are likely to continue to try to stretch Ukrainian forces, using masses to overcome defensive positions and achieve tactical advantages," the review says.

The intelligence also predicts that Russia's average daily casualties will remain at the level of 1,000 people despite the approach of winter.

"To date, winter conditions have not led to a reduction in offensive operations or casualties because Russia relies on infantry tactics and does not wage a manoeuvrable war that requires better conditions," the British analysts concluded.

As a reminder, according to the National Security and Defence Council's Disinformation Countermeasures Centre, the Russian government intends to recruit at least 225,000 people annually for contract service in the army over the next three years.