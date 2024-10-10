Zelenskyy meets with Starmer in London

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

It is noted that Starmer met Zelenskyy on Downing Street, after which they will hold talks.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Zelenskyy would arrive on a visit to the United Kingdom, where he would meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

