Zelenskyy presents points of Victory Plan to bipartisan House of Representatives delegation. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives to present the key points of the Victory Plan.

"Meeting with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives. I presented the key points of the Victory Plan, which can strengthen us on the path to peace," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "we are at a decisive moment in this war". So we need really strong pressure and a strong position of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation at the frontline, the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure under attack by Russian troops and preparations for the winter period.

Zelenskyy also noted the important role of the United States in supporting Ukraine.

"Freedom rests on the bipartisan support and resolve of the United States. Thank you for America's support for Ukraine, which saves the lives of our people and helps protect our independence and freedom," he said in a statement.

During his visit to the US, Zelenskyy also met with representatives of the US Senate from the Republican and Democratic parties to discuss the Victory Plan.

