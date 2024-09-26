ENG
Biden and Zelenskyy begin talks at White House. PHOTO

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun at the White House.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

переговори Байдена і Зеленського у Білому домі

Biden said he plans to discuss with Zelenskyy the Victory Plan he proposed.

Зеленський у Білому домі

президент США Байден

Read more: New US aid package for Ukraine includes JSOW bombs for F-16 - ABC

