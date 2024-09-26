Biden and Zelenskyy begin talks at White House. PHOTO
A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun at the White House.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.
Biden said he plans to discuss with Zelenskyy the Victory Plan he proposed.
